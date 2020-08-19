Genesis Lopez Flaunts Her Curvy Physique In A Revealing Crop Top & Tight Jeans

Genesis Lopez went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday morning. The stunning model flashed her curvy physique in a racy outfit as she wished her followers an amazing day in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snaps, Genesis looked smoking hot while rocking a scanty green crop top. The shirt boasted long puffed sleeves and a low cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. It also included a laced up section in the front.

She teamed the top with a pair of skintight jeans. The denim did little to hide her curvaceous booty and long, lean legs as it wrapped snugly around her tiny waist. Her flat tummy and insane abs were also on full display in the photos.

She accessorized the stylish ensemble with a black belt and a matching leather handbag. She also rocked strappy nude heels.

In the first photo, Genesis stood on a sidewalk with her purse in her hand. She looked down at the ground and swept the hair away from her eyes. The second shot featured her with one hand behind her head and her hip pushed out as she wore a flirty expression on her face.

In the final pic, she had her booty facing the camera as she arched her back. A bright blue sky could be seen overhead, as tons of green foliage was visible behind her.

She wore her dark hair parted down the middle. The long locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Genesis’ over 4.8 million followers went wild for the post. The pics garnered more than 66,000 likes within the first four hours after they went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 730 remarks.

“Love this entire fit!! Omg,” one fan declared.

“Omg I love that top and you look cute boo,” another wrote.

“Oh my gosh I’m obsessed,” a third comment read.

“You’re killing it,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her bombshell body in racy outfits such as tiny bathing suits, sexy tops, and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Genesis recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a colorful bikini that put all of her enviable curves on full display as she soaked up some sun. To date, that snap has racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 840 comments.