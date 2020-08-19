Katelyn Runck Flaunts A Serious Amount Of Cleavage In A Scandalously Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot triple update in which she wore a leopard-print bikini that covered barely anything at all. She tagged the brand Yandy in the picture itself, suggesting that the swimsuit may have come from that particular retailer.

The photos were taken by LHGFX Photography, the photographer responsible for the vast majority of her pictures. Katelyn posed outdoors in front of a shiny backdrop that reflected the sunlight shining down on her bronzed skin. Some greenery was visible in the background as well, although Katelyn’s surroundings were slightly blurred so that the focus remained on her tantalizing figure.

The bikini top consisted of little more than two narrow triangular strips of fabric that covered just enough to keep the photo Instagram-friendly. A serious amount of cleavage was on display, and her ample assets seemed moments from bursting out of her bikini. It was a tanning swimsuit, as it had a clear horizontal strap connecting the cups and another set of clear straps going around her neck.

She paired the skimpy top with equally minuscule bottoms, which also featured see-through sides to prevent any tan lines. The straps were a high-cut style that stretched slightly above her hips, elongating her incredible legs.

Her chiselled abs were on full display in the look, and her physique looked incredible. Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless, tousled style, and she raised her face towards the sun as she tugged gently on her bottoms.

The second photo she shared was taken from slightly further away, and more of her figure was visible within the frame. Her toned legs were exposed in the steamy swimsuit bottoms, and she had one hand tangled in her brunette tresses as she gazed seductively at the camera.

She finished off the sizzling update with a short video clip in which she gave her fans a thrilling behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot process.

Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 52,700 likes as well as 1,886 comments within three hours.

“Me Tarzan. You Jane. Except in this jungle you rule,” one follower wrote, referencing the animal-print material of her two-piece.

“Perfection,” another added simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“Wow!!! You are such an incredibly beautiful woman!!!” a third fan remarked.

“You are looking absolutely gorgeous,” another commented.

