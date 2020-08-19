Troy McCoy Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Sesame Place Employee Over Mask Rules

Sesame Place is a sort of mini theme park based on 'Sesame Street.'

A New York City man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an employee at Sesame Place, a Pennsylvania theme park and water park based on the Sesame Street franchise, after being told to wear a mask, Levittownnow.com reported.

Back on August 9, as Levittownnow.com reported at the time, a 17-year-old employee at the attraction told a male and female customer that they needed to wear face masks. In response, they allegedly assaulted him, leaving him with so severely injured to his jaw and a tooth that he required surgery. He had reportedly previously had an interaction with the same couple about face masks earlier in the day.

At the time, the couple was not identified. However, after checking surveillance cameras and interviewing witnesses, authorities were able to determine which vehicle the couple allegedly used to flee the park, and a security camera captured their license plate number.

On Wednesday, Middletown Township police said they’d arrested 39-year-old Troy McCoy, who lives in The Bronx.

Specifically, police had requested the help of the U.S. Marshal Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, due to the fact that he was known to have had previous violent encounters with law enforcement.

At around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities surrounded his home, but he reportedly resisted arrest and barricaded himself inside. Police broke through his blockade and used a Taser to subdue him.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment, and related offenses, according to court papers.

Meanwhile, McCoy’s roommate, Shakerra Bonds, 31, has also been charged in connection with the assault, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. She allegedly punched another employee during the confrontation. Bonds has reportedly made arrangements to turn herself in to authorities.

Quaneesha Shields started an online fundraising campaign to raise money for the teenage victim. In it, she writes that the young man in is excruciating pain and can’t talk or eat.

“Mentally and emotionally, it is a challenge to make sense of why this attack had to become a part of the narrative and through that unknown reason, depression becomes a reality,” Shields wrote.

In a statement via KYW-TV, Sesame Place thanked law enforcement for their quick and decisive action in tracking down the alleged assailant.

“We have issued a lifetime ban to the individuals involved for all of our parks across the country. The safety of our team members and guests remains our top priority,” the statement reads in part.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, more than once since the coronavirus pandemic hit has an angry customer assaulted an employee of a business for trying to enforce mask or social distancing rules. In one particularly egregious case, a group of nearly a dozen women assaulted a teenage restaurant employee for telling them they couldn’t be seated together due to social distancing.