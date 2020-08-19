Corrie Yee Puts Her ‘Phenomenal Tan’ On Display In A Yellow String Bikini

Corrie Yee returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to share a stunning new update with her adoring fans. The model flashed her hot bod as she referenced her “phenomenal tan” in the caption of the post.

In the sexy shots, Corrie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skimpy yellow string bikini. The teeny top fit snugly around her chest and exposed her abundant cleavage in the process. The thin straps also gave fans a peek at her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as flaunted her long, lean legs and round booty for the camera. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also in the spotlight for the shots.

She accessorized the style with a pair of dark sunglasses on her face and a black leather handbag slung over her shoulder. She also added a pair of nude heels.

In the first photo, Corrie sat on her knees on top of an outdoor couch. She placed one hand on her leg as the other came up to grab her ear. She tilted her head upward and wore a huge smile on her lips.

The second snap featured her with her backside to the camera. She arched her back and placed one foot on the seating area as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

She wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that tumbled down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

Corrie’s over 1 million followers shared their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 6,900 times within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left 170-plus messages in the comments section.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tiny tops in her pics.

