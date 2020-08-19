Valeria Orsini Flaunts Major Cleavage And Curves In Skimpy Top And Skirt

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini sent fans into a frenzy on social media when she shared an eye-catching new photo of herself on Wednesday, August 19. She posted the content for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram, and it instantly caught the attention of thousands after going live.

The 30-year-old, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, was photographed outdoors in front of a Yves Saint Laurent store. Valeria took center stage in the snapshot as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera. She posed with her hands up to her waist and emitted a sultry vibe as she pouted for the camera and stared straight into its lens.

Her long, highlighted brunette-blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted to the left and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Still, the model’s famous and killer curves clearly stood out most to fans, as she flaunted them in a fashionable and revealing ensemble.

Valeria opted for a gray top that was sleeveless. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it featured a large cut-out in the front that exposed a great deal of cleavage. She also showed off her flat midriff as the number was designed with a crop cut.

She teamed the top with a matching gray skirt that also did not conceal much of her figure as it flaunted her curvy hips and pert derriere. The piece also helped showcase her legs and thighs as it was quite short.

She finished the look off with a purse that hung off her right shoulder.

Valeria revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Miami’s Design District. In the caption, she shared some advice with fans then tagged Lotus Couture, a brand based in Miami that designed her outfit.

The sizzling post was met with a lot of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 7,000 likes in just one hour after going live. More than 200 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Valeria on her physique, good looks, and outfit.

“You are so beautiful,” one user commented.

“I love this look on you,” another added.

“The most beautiful woman, I swear,” a third individual asserted, following their words with a red-heart emoji.

“Such elegance,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Valeria has posted a few sexy snapshots of herself to social media lately. On August 15, she stunned followers when she rocked a revealing peach bathing suit that showed off her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. That snap has received more than 30,000 likes.