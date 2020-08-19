‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shares Pic From Her Buca Di Beppo Baby Shower Before Her Guests Were Booted Out

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' says things got ugly at her Beverly Hills baby shower.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp shared a tranquil photo from her baby shower but revealed that things were blowing up in the background.

In a new post shared to her Instagram page, the 39-year-old Bravo star posted a photo from the baby shower that was planned for her by her co-star Kyle Richards. In the pic, an expectant Teddi was pictured standing behind a table and surrounded by a group of eight friends, none of whom were from the Bravo reality show.

Pink flowers were on display in the background in honor of Teddi’s baby girl, Dove, and pink flowers were on tables covered with white table cloths.

Teddi tagged the post at the chain Italian eatery, Buca di Beppo. In the caption to the post, the mom of three joked that you never know what to expect when she’s expecting, then added that she loved that so many of her friends were able to join for her joyous celebration — and then asked to leave.

Teddi also posted the disclaimer that not everyone could be photographed because things were “hitting the fan” at the time. She thanked Kyle and pal Dorit Kemsley for hosting the shower.

Viewers will see the drama that Teddi is teasing on the new episode of the Bravo reality show, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. In a sneak peek of the episode, the cast confronted Brandi Glanville, who previously claimed that she had an affair with RHOBH star Denise Richards, a story Denise has repeatedly denied.

In the preview, Brandi was seen at Teddi’s shower talking to fellow party guests Kyle, Dorit, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Girardi, who filled her in on the heated conversations they had with Denise during the cast’s trip to Rome.

In comments to Teddi’s photo, several viewers questioned why Brandi was invited to the baby shower.

“So sad that every event is dampened by grown women drama,” one viewer wrote.

As for the location of Teddi’s shower, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that Dorit is in a partnership with the Buca di Beppo restaurant in Encino, California, and that she even remodeled a room and named it after the cast’s trip to Capri.

The eatery also created a special menu called the”Capri Package” that was inspired by the Beverly Beach founder’s favorite items from the menu that were served during Teddi’s baby shower, according to Refinery 29. So somewhere in between the shower and the shouting, the guests dined on mozzarella Caprese, Caesar salad, chicken parmigiana with spaghetti marinara, salmon Sorrento, cannolis and more.