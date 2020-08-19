Jesse Goins Dead, ‘Gold Rush’ Star Found Unconscious On Set

Jesse Goins is dead. Known for his role on the Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, Goins is survived by his wife. According to TMZ, Goins was on set at the time of his death, possibly suffering a heart attack.

“Someone from the crew found him unconscious just outside the gold room. A medic on-site administered CPR and EMTs then arrived and rushed Jesse to the hospital, but efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful,” TMZ reported.

Discovery confirmed the sad news in a statement to Variety.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to hear about Jesse Goins death. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”

Goins was just 60 years old and leaves a wife behind.

Goins’ brother Larry responded to the tragic news on with a Facebook post, paying tribute to the reality star.

“Heaven will never be the same!! My brother Jesse went home to be with his Father, Lord and Savior. ￼He will be missed dearly. Love you brother,” he wrote.

In response to the tragic news, Larry’s friends and family paid tribute to the reality star, as reported by Pop Culture.

“Praying peace over you and your family as you remember your brother,” one of the comments read.

“God Bless You and Your Family Larry. So sorry for the loss of Jesse. My condolences!” added another.

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine premiered in March 2019, with Goins appearing in 15 episodes of the series. His role in the spinoff of Gold Rush was as a worker in the show’s gold room, where he would clean and separate all of the gold retrieved. He worked with Turin, whose primary aim was to travel across the western United States in search of abandoned gold mines that could potentially be revitalized and become profitable once again.

The series has run for two seasons and filmed in locations including Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Marysville, Montana. The most recent season aired from January 2020 through May, with the season finale revealing how the team was coping with the restrictions placed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.