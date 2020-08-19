‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Gets Bad News About John, Xander’s Threatened By Philip

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, August 19, 2020 reveal that there will be a ton of stressful situations for some fan favorite characters during the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will receive grave news about the love of her life, John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

On Tuesday’s episode, fans were stunned when John began to argue with his step-daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). During the argument John collapsed, and appeared to be having a heart attack. On Wednesday, it seems that Marlena will find out about John’s health scare and rush to be by his side at the hospital.

The pair have been through so much in their lives, and just recently had to deal with near death experiences after Marlena was kidnapped by Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), who was brainwashed to believe that he was Stefano DiMera.

Meanwhile, Sami will decide to keep the truth from her family. She won’t want her mother or siblings to know that John collapsed when she was screaming at him. She’ll feel like her family members will blame her for arguing with John in the first place, and brand her as a bad person, like they have done for much of her life after she’s made some big mistakes.

Now that Sami’s fighting for custody of her grandson, John’s health issues could be a factor that plays into a court battle.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will believe he’s finally gotten the job as CEO of Titan. However, he may not want to celebrate just yet when Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) comes waltzing back into town.

Xander will reportedly be threatened by Philip’s return to Salem, as it seems that he may want to take over the family business from his father, Victor (John Aniston). It looks like the duo may be forced to duke it out for the job, as Philip has always been the competitive and arrogant type.

Chris Haston / NBC

Finally, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will be offered an opportunity that he can’t refuse. Since fans already know that Sonny is leaving the soap with his husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), it seems that he could be offered his dream job.

Perhaps, that fan favorite couple will pack up and move away from Salem so that Sonny can follow his dreams. Since Will and Sonny have had a few rough patches over the past few years, leaving town may be just what they need to rebuild their relationship.