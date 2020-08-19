Kelly Monaco Thanks ‘General Hospital’ Fans After First Scenes As Sam Air Again

General Hospital fans were thrilled to see actress Kelly Monaco back on their television screens with Tuesday’s episode. Overnight, she took to Twitter to thank everybody for their support.

During the period when Kelly had to step back from filming, former Passions star Lindsay Hartley stepped in to play Sam. A lot of viewers enjoyed Linday’s take on Sam, while others were anxious to see Kelly return.

Luckily, Kelly seemingly returned to the set after two weeks as had been anticipated and things are going smoothly. Tuesday’s episode showcased some tender Sam and Jason moments, and “JaSam” supporters were thrilled to have the duo together on-screen again.

Based on the posts that Kelly shared on Twitter, it seemed she was glad to be back and had really been feeling a great deal of support from General Hospital viewers.

“I must thank the amazing #GH fans for all of the love and support they have shown me in the past couple of weeks,” she began.

Kelly has not been actively posting on her social media pages much over the past few months. Based on her new tweets, however, it seems she was at least keeping tabs on what General Hospital supporters were saying.

“It’s been a crazy year and I feel so blessed, grateful and humbled to be able to continue to do what I love… 20yrs and counting with @ABC.. what an honor!!!” she wrote.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

The General Hospital star’s initial post was liked by several thousand followers overnight. Immediately after that initial note, she added another Twitter post to thank Lindsay for taking on the challenge of playing Sam.

“I also wanna give a huge shout out to @lindsayhartley for stepping in and doing a beautiful job playing Sam. Girl.. you kicked a**. Way to go. stay tuned… @GeneralHospital is just heating up!” she concluded.

Nearly 200 people commented or shared Kelly’s initial tweet overnight. A number of people noted how glad they were to see her back, often sharing that in their minds she is the one and only Sam.

Quite a few viewers also mentioned how glad they were that she was healthy and safe, considering that her brief absence was related to the on-set coronavirus precautions.

“Kelly, we love you and are so grateful you’re back and will continue to play the iconic character of Sam! Been a fan since the beginning, you brought this spitfire character to life and GH is NOT the same without you!” a follower praised.

Hopefully, the soap star can remain healthy and present for filming, as General Hospital spoilers hint there’s a lot of drama on the way for Sam and Jason. While most people went with the flow while Lindsay was filming, Kelly’s fans are clearly thrilled she’s back.