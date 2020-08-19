Ms Banks Stuns Fans In Low-Cut Crop Top & Tiny Shorts For Latest Outfit Post

British rapper Ms Banks — who has collaborated with the likes of Tinashe and Little Mix — took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. Aside from teaming up with music’s hottest names, the rising star knows to impress her followers with her choice of fashion.

The “Bad B Bop” songstress stunned in a light pink crop top that featured the text “bad” going up the middle. The low-cut garment with long sleeves displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted tiny shorts of the same color that fell above her upper thigh. Ms Banks rocked long acrylic nails decorated with white polish and accessorized with a gold watch, a couple of necklaces, and earrings. She styled her long straight pink-and-blue hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 26-year-old treated her followers with two images within one upload.

In the first two shots, Ms Banks posed in front of a green bush from the thighs-up. She crossed her legs and placed both hands on her upper thighs. Ms Banks gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and appeared to have been snapped at night due to the dark lighting.

In the third and final frame, she was photographed in the same position. However, Ms Banks looked over to her right.

For her caption, she credited Bad Society Club for her attire, SixFeetWon for her chain, and Khali Kloset for her earrings.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 630 comments, proving to be very popular with her 405,000 followers.

“Breathtaking… actually BREATH TOOK,” one user wrote, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Stepped in looking like a bubblegum princess, I stan big love,” another person shared.

“I love you so much, love your music like crazy,” remarked a third fan.

“Killing it as always,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the flame emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ms Banks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Die A Little Bit” hitmaker wowed in a gray blazer dress that fell above her knees. Ms Banks accessorized with eye-catching pink sunglasses and held onto a small black bag while rocking long acrylic nails with a coat of white polish. She sported her dark wavy shoulder-length hair down with a middle part and was captured at a bar, Syon Lounge, located in London.