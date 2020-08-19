Madi Teeuws Flaunts Assets In Crop Top & Thong Panties

Model Madi Teeuws gave her followers a reason to get excited on Wednesday with her latest Instagram update. She flaunted her fabulous figure in a crop top with a matching pair of panties while sharing some behind-the-scenes snapshots from one of her recent photo shoots.

Madi’s sexy outfit was made from a pink floral fabric. The top featured a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage. The hemline cut above her belly button, giving her fans a peek at her flat abs. The panties were a thong style with lace on the sides, which added a feminine touch. She completed her look with a pair of white thigh-high socks.

The post was a collection of five pictures that featured Madi striking several poses. She explained that the photos were from a “test” shoot. A few photos caught her standing up while others saw her posing near a sofa.

In three of the pictures, Madi stood next to a beige curtain. The first snapshot saw her from an angle as she looked over her shoulder at the lens. She held the fabric in her hands while arching her back and showing off her derrière and shapely thighs.

Another photo showed the blond model from another side angle as she gazed seductively at the camera. She held the curtain while standing with one leg forward, showing off the sexy curve of her booty.

Yet another photo saw Madi facing the camera as she held part of the curtain in front of her body. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunted her hourglass shape and taut abs.

The remaining images captured Madi posing with a sofa. In one, she laid on the furniture on her side while one of her hands was on the floor. With her other hand touching her head, she showed off her cleavage and curvy figure. The following snap saw her sitting on the floor with her elbow on the sofa, flaunting her thighs and trim midsection.

Dozens of followers raved over the stunning snaps.

“You’re exotic and you have that perfect woman body,” one admirer commented.

“As usual you are Adorable!” a second fan wrote.

“I’m flagging this post as dangerous… you’re going to give any old man a heart attack,” joked a third Instagram user.

“Wow WOW wow great outfit!!! You are a beautiful woman,” a fourth comment read.

Madi has a way of wowing her online audience with photos that show her rocking a variety of revealing outfits.

Last month, she shared an update in which she looked gorgeous while wearing a vintage yellow bikini.