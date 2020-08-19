Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Have A ‘Clear Focus’ & ‘Permanent Home’ In Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent move to California have given the couple a “clear focus” that they’d been lacking for a long time, an unidentified source told People.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pair recently purchased a home in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, about 100 miles from Los Angeles, where the duchess grew up. It was the second major international move for the duke and duchess in a matter of months. Earlier this year, they officially retired from their duties as senior members of the royal family and moved to a home outside Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

With their move to the U.S., where Meghan is a citizen, they now have some clarity, said the source.

“This is their permanent home. Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus.”

Similarly, their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is purportedly enjoying being near his only living grandmother, Doria Ragland.

“Archie is really happy, and he has some space to run free,” the source said, noting that the young lad loves a play structure that came with the house, which he’ll be climbing soon enough.

Toby Melville / Getty Images

The source said that the two are also “excited” to be part of the Montecito community. Indeed, weeks ago, the pair were spotted doing good deeds at a local bakery, helping to prepare some food for the #FeedHOPE project.

THANK YOU to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for their visit yesterday! Our Bakery & Café teams were thrilled to have them work alongside us to #FeedHOPE to Los Angeles | ????Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Help provide hope today: https://t.co/IlNLw33nL9 pic.twitter.com/HDFusnhmkk — Homeboy Industries (@HomeboyInd) June 24, 2020

Similarly, Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub said that Meghan is trying to familiarize her husband with L.A. through the lens of advocacy and good deeds.

Beyond advocacy, there’s Southern California’s natural beauty. Another source said that the Santa Barbara area is stunning, and that the couple is soaking it up.

“They both love California, and Santa Barbara has a magic to it — the mountains, oceans, vineyards, flowers, gardens, It’s so beautiful,” the source said.

Still, there remains one major issue in their lives that has affected the life of just about every person in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and indeed, everywhere in the world: the coronavirus pandemic. The informant says that Harry and Meghan are doing what needs to be done: wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying safe. In fact, paparazzi had photographed the couple running errands, and they were wearing masks to keep with health officials’ advice to do so in order to slow the spread of the pandemic.