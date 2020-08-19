‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Shares Pregnancy Update: ‘Bumpdate, 19 Weeks Tomorrow’

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson had a pregnancy update for her 1.2 million Instagram followers. She called the news a “bumpdate” and announced that as of August 20, she would be 19 weeks pregnant.

Witney shared several intimate details regarding her pregnancy. She said she could not believe she was at the halfway point. Also, she revealed she felt her son kick for the first time and that she was no longer feeling queasy.

The dancer, who is married to Carson McAllister, looked lovely in the snap that accompanied the caption.

She stood in what appeared to be a doorway of a home. Her dog stood alongside her, looking upward. The pup is a cavapoochon breed — a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Poodle, and Bichon mix named Roxy, revealed Witney on her official website.

On the glass door, a wreath was seen, featuring ivy leaves and delicate pastel flowers. Behind the dance pro was a white and brown ottoman, a small table, and a lamp. The white entryway also featured a staircase that led to an upstairs level of the house. The wood floor was stained a dark brown.

Witney looked directly at the camera in the share. Her head was tilted slightly, and she had a small smile on her face. The dancer’s blond highlighted hair was worn in beachy waves that cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder. Her roots were darker than the remainder of her tresses. Her face appeared to glow with happiness. On her neck was a delicate piece of jewelry.

She wore a long, cream-colored dress that had a bit of a sheen to the material. The neckline was open and had a string tie detail that was left undone. The ends of the strings hung over her breasts and well past her waist, where a black belt was added as an accessory. It featured gold lettering at its center. Her long dress seemed to skim the floor.

Fans of the entertainer loved the photo. They shared their wishes for the remainder of a healthy pregnancy in the comments section of the share.

“Beautiful! You’re going to love being a boy mom,” shared one person.

“Gonna miss you on DWTS this season,” said a second follower, understanding that Witney would not be able to perform for Season 29.

“The way your doggy is looking at you,” stated a third Instagram user.

“THAT GLOWWW,” exclaimed a fourth fan.