Prince Harry Is Reportedly ‘Determined To Make It In Hollywood’ As Part Of His Post-Royal Life Plan

Prince Harry appears to be taking inspiration from his former actress wife, Meghan Markle, and reportedly looking to Hollywood as he navigates his new life plan after departing from the royal family.

According to US Weekly, the couple is allegedly working behind the scenes to establish a place in the entertainment industry and have even set some plans in motion. Though such activity may be par for the course for the Duchess of Sussex, who first found fame due to her supporting role in the hit cable television show Suits, it appears that the redheaded prince is becoming just as passionate about the industry as his wife.

“Harry’s determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan,” a source said.

“He’s focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes — not just on the production side of things. We’ll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else,” the insider added.

Those close to Prince Harry have explained that though it may seem like a jump for the duke to go from being a pilot in the army to working in Tinseltown, he has “always had a creative streak.”

The friend also said that Meghan Markle has been instrumental in helping the prince tap into his artistic side and pursue such passions.

She has “inspired him to take it to the next level,” the source claimed.

“Working in the entertainment industry isn’t something he particularly thought about doing as royal, but since separating from the royals, he now has the opportunity to explore new, exciting opportunities and can’t wait to get his upcoming projects off the ground,” the insider concluded.

Paul Grover / Getty Images

Already, Prince Harry is appearing in a new documentary that is premiering on Netflix next week on August 26. The film, called Rising Phoenix, follows the creation of the Paralympic Games. The Duke of Sussex has experience the area after founding the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded soldiers and veterans.

In addition, it was recently reported by Variety that the couple have been pitching a “top secret” project to Hollywood titans throughout the summer. The duo reportedly hope to serve as joint producers for the mysterious venture.

The new reports offer some insight into Prince Harry’s future as media reports have remained focused on his past. For example, the prince has recently earned headlines after reports suggested that he had grown frustrated during his wedding preparations with how his wife was treated by a trusted friend of Queen Elizabeth, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.