‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares BTS Look At Her Milk Bath Photo Shoot

Lindsay hopped in the tub in a sheer white garment to take a few gorgeous maternity photos.

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold wasn’t part of the show’s Season 29 cast due to her pregnancy, but fans of the mirrorball trophy winner can still see plenty of her on social media. She’s been using Instagram to document her journey to motherhood, and the upload that she shared on Tuesday was a resounding hit with her followers.

The video followed Lindsay, 26, as she took the necessary steps to prepare a milk bath for a maternity shoot. She began by pouring the dairy product directly from the jug into a bathtub that was already full of water. It was cloudy at first, but the combined liquids eventually became completely white and opaque. The professional dancer then added some pops off color to the bath by dropping in a few dried orange slices and pretty flower blossoms that were pink, red, and white.

Lindsay swirled the floating flowers and citrus fruit pieces around until most of them were near the sides of the oval-shaped tub. The video then cut, and she was shown submerged in the milky water. She wore a sheer ivory top or dress with a romantic design that included ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves. The neckline also appeared to be frilly.

In the caption of her post, Lindsay thanked her sister, former So You Think You Can Dance competitor Jensen Arnold, for taking her photos. Jensen stood above Lindsay to snap a few of the pictures, and one of her bare feet could be seen on the edge of the tub in the footage.

The upload included the results of the shoot. In the first photo, Lindsay’s neck and hair were submerged, and her round, radiant face was framed by the pearly liquid. Both of her arms and a glimpse of a thigh could also be seen above the liquid. She held one hand up to her chest, which had been sprinkled with a few of the flower blossoms.

The subsequent shot saw her posing with her head propped up on the back of the tub and her shapely legs crossed so that they were more visible. She was also photographed from the side of the bath as she rested her left cheek against the surface of the water and closed her eyes.

Lindsay’s followers responded to her post with a deluge of compliments. One of them came from her Season 25 partner and fellow mirrorball trophy champ, actor Jordan Fisher.

“OKAY CALCIUM! This is fire,” he wrote.

“Beautiful! You look gorgeous,” read another response to her post.

“Was that almond or oat milk or was it just your standard whole milk?” asked her fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay shared the results of another incredible maternity shoot on her Instagram page last week. She also revealed that she was 27 weeks along into her pregnancy.