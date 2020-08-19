‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Hamlin Slams Garcelle Beauvais For Weight Shaming

Amelia Hamlin isn't happy about what Garcelle Beauvais said on 'RHOBH.'

Lisa Rinna will be seen chatting with her model daughter, Amelia Hamlin, about some recent comments Garcelle Beauvais made about her and her eating disorder on the August 19 episode of The Real Houswives of Beverly Hills.

In a preview clip shared by Bravo, Amelia is seen revealing that the previous month marked one full year of her being 100 percent recovered from anorexia. As fans of Lisa and the teenaged may know, Amelia came forward with her eating disorder in 2018, years before Garcelle Beauvais was seen linking the illness to her mother’s dancing videos on Instagram.

While seated together in the home Lisa shared with husband Harry Hamlin, the longtime reality star mentioned Garcelle’s comments to Amelia before asking for her thoughts on the matter.

“[Garcelle] has brought up a couple of things about whether my posting on Instagram had anything to do with your eating disorder,” Lisa shared, asking, “What would you actually say?”

“I would tell her in the nicest way possible, with all due respect, ‘F**k off,'” Amelia replied. “You just happen to be a really small person. I talked about this with my therapist today. There’s shaming no matter what size you are. You literally cannot be perfect in this world.”

Throughout the past couple of weeks, Amelia has made it clear that she is not happy about the things Garcelle said about her on RHOBH and believes she was body-shaming her by suggesting that she may be intimidated by her mom’s small frame. That said, she did admit that she used to blame her mother for her struggles during one particular period of her life before admitting that wasn’t fair of her to do.

“You’re really not a part of any of my stuff. People look to somebody to blame because its easier and they don’t have to deal with it,” Amelia explained.

In a cast confessional, Lisa continued to discuss the matter with the cameras, stating that while Amelia was seemingly unbothered by the videos she shares of herself on social media, the issue appeared to push a button with Garcelle.

Amelia Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the Rachel Zoe Spring 2019 LA Presentation. David Livingston / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa and Amelia clapped back at Garcelle’s diss on Instagram last week with a video posted to the actress’ main page. In the clip, the model was seen dancing her butt off as she smacked on a tambourine. Meanwhile, in the caption, Lisa confirmed that her daughter is “thriving” before joking that she is the “Mother of the Year” with a hashtag.

In the comments, Lisa was applauded by many for encouraging her child to embrace her body and be comfortable in her own skin.

Lisa’s older daughter, Delilah Hamlin, also weighed in, telling Lisa’s audience that Amelia “loves herself.”