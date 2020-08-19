Kelly Brook Poses In Floral Dress With Thigh-High Slits For Latest Outfit Post

British celebrity Kelly Brook to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The 40-year-old actress, model, and radio host has teamed up with F&F clothing to promote their garments and looks nothing short of incredible.

The Heart FM presenter stunned in a floral dress that had short sleeves. The garment also featured thigh-high slits on each side that helped display more leg. Brook paired the attire with black leather heels that showed off her feet and pedicured toes. She accessorized with a couple of bracelets and styled her long straight blond hair down with a middle part. For the occasion, Brook kept her nails short.

The former Britain’s Next Top Model panelist treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was caught walking in motion outdoors. Brook looked directly at the camera lens with a big smile on her face and flashed her pearly whites.

In the next slide, she snapped standing in front of a large green bush from head-to-toe. Brook continued to smile and placed one foot in front of the other.

In the third and final frame, she placed one hand on her hip and crossed her legs over. Brook gazed at the camera with a fierce expression and subtly pushed her left hip out.

For her caption, she told fans that these pics were taken yesterday while wearing her favorite summer dress from F&F Clothing.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 11,300 likes and over 130 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.2 million followers.

“I work for F and F on the shop floor and so many peeps like you have worn this and it seems to have worked as the dress on my department is vanishing quick. I love the sleeves and more so the split detail. You look absolutely fab in it,” one user wrote.

“The dress looks so pretty!” another person shared.

“Most beautiful woman on this planet,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re truly the most stunning, gorgeous, beautiful, prettiest and sweetest girl in the entire world,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Brook. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a pale pink bikini that was decorated with a pattern of green leaves in various shapes. Brook tied her locks up with a leopard-print ribbon and posed on her knees on the sand at the beach alongside her boyfriend and dog.