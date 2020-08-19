WWE Rumors: Backstage News On Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar Returning To Television Revealed

According to WrestlingNews.co, WWE’s move to the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, could also spark the long-awaited returns of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the near future.

The reported belief is that the move away from the Performance Center to the larger arena will result in a safer environment. While the company has been conducting COVID-19 tests prior to shows, several employees have either contracted the disease or came into contact with it. The Amway Center will allow for more social distancing between employees, however.

Reigns has been absent since WrestleMania season. The Friday Night SmackDown superstar was scheduled to face Bill Goldberg for the Universal Championship at this year’s event. He withdrew from the show at the last minute due to coronavirus concerns and family reasons.

Lesnar has also been on hiatus since WrestleMania. He lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event, and there has barely been any mention of him on television since then. According to recent reports, the company doesn’t want to waste any more of his limited appearances on shows that won’t have any fans in attendance.

Lesnar was slated to face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, but the dream match between the former MMA titans will supposedly be put on hold until things have returned to normal.

The current agreement with the new venue is expected to last until October, but it could last longer depending on how the COVID-19 situation develops. However, this could also mean that Reigns and Lesnar will be back in the fold within the next month or so.

Lesnar has been quiet during his hiatus, but Reigns has teased a comeback recently. “The Big Dog” recently appeared on The R-Truth Game Show, fueling speculation about his current status. This also suggested that he was in good standing with officials again.

As noted by WrestleTalk, all mention of the superstar was removed from video packages and television episodes following his hiatus. This led some fans and pundits to speculate that he had backstage heat for taking time off.

The purported return of two of the most popular performers in the company should also help increase the ratings. WWE’s viewership has dipped quite significantly throughout the pandemic, and the lack of available star power hasn’t helped.

The report also stated that Vince McMahon has been in an upbeat mood following the promotion’s relocation. The chairman reportedly believes that the new venue will lead to increased ratings, presumably because it will lead to better production on the weekly programming.