NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Could Go All-In For Joel Embiid If They Win No. 1 Pick In 2020 NBA Draft

Despite failing to acquire their top targets last summer, the New York Knicks are not expected to easily give up their dream of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster. The 2020 free agency may not be as star-studded as the previous offseason, but there are plenty of big names who are expected to be available on the trade market this fall. One of the dream trade targets for the Knicks in the 2020 offseason is All-Star center Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of trades for every lottery team if they win the lottery in the 2020 NBA Draft. For the Knicks, Swartz suggested that they should consider trading the No. 1 pick to the Sixers to acquire Embiid.

“The list of famous former clients of new New York Knicks president Leon Rose ranges from Allen Iverson to LeBron James to Chris Paul and also includes Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. If Philadelphia decides to split up the pairing of Embiid and Ben Simmons this offseason, don’t be surprised to see Rose make a call. Embiid would give the Knicks the star they’ve been craving, creating an exciting new pairing with RJ Barrett. Even if Robinson were to blossom with a bigger role in New York, he wouldn’t come close to matching Embiid’s offensive game.”

Elsa / Getty Images

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes Mitchell Robinson, Bobby Portis, Wayne Ellington, and their 2020 and 2021 first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Embiid. Giving up all those assets would definitely be worth it for the Knicks. Embiid is currently one of the best active big men in the league. With his ability to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, he would be an intriguing fit alongside RJ Barrett, whom they selected as the No. 3 overall pick last year.

Aside from being an efficient floor-spacer, he would also give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a solid rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, the 26-year-old center is averaging 23.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks, while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from three-point range, per ESPN.

Embiid wouldn’t turn the Knicks into an instant title contender, but his arrival would strengthen their chances of ending their playoff drought next year. Also, acquiring a player of Embiid’s caliber this fall could make the Knicks a more attractive destination for incoming free agents in the summer of 2021.