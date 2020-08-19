Ainsley Rodriguez Works Out In An Unzipped Wetsuit Style Crop Top And Tiny String Bikini Bottoms

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez dropped the jaws of her 1.9 million Instagram followers yet again after posting a new workout routine where she sizzled in a mismatched bikini set.

For the half of the set, Rodriguez wore a top that appeared to take inspiration from a surfing wetsuit. The main color of the garment was a chic black that highlighted her bronze tan, likely earned from days in the bright Florida sun. The spandex material hugged her curves to the best advantage, and a bright white hem added a pop of contrast to the look.

The top was sleeveless so that the fitness star could show off her toned arms and also featured a high neckline. However, it also had a zipper at the bust which Rodriguez had unzipped to offer her fans a hint of her décolletage.

Showing off her enviable washboard abs, Rodriguez coupled the top with a pair of mismatched bottoms. The fabric was again a dark black to add continuity, but the similarities stopped there. The bottoms were a skimpy string style, and side ties hugged her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Keeping the rest of her look simple, Rodriguez styled her long brunette locks into a practical high bun. The setting for the routine was outdoors, with a luxurious pool and lush green trees serving as her backdrop.

In her caption, the Instagram star explained that the new workout was not only “full body,” but also sought to combine cardio with balance training.

The first exercise in the upload was a single arm press followed by a quick squat jump. Next was a curtsy lunge followed by a standing oblique crunch. Third was was reverse lunge, with Rodriguez bringing her knee up to her elbow at the end of the movement. Last but not least, the Miami-based beauty did shoulder presses and burpees.

Fans loved the latest update, awarded it over 23,000 likes and around 300 glowing comments.

“Love your work outs,” raved a fan, adding two red hearts to emphasize the sentiment.

“I’m loving the ab challenge!! It’s only day 2 and I’m feeling it!!” gushed a second.

“Love this!! And I love your house. So beautiful. Keep gettin it girl!! You keep me so engaged everyday,” complimented a third.

“Smashing it girl,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with three fire emoji.

This marks the second time that the personal trainer has work a black bikini over the past few days. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Rodriguez recently wowed fans after taking a sizzling mirror selfie in a string style set.