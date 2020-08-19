Briana Jungwirth Wears Ribbed Tank Top And Gives A Sultry Stare In New Selfie

Briana Jungwirth wore a ribbed tank top and gave the camera a sultry stare in a new Instagram selfie. The fashion stylist posted the new snap to the social media sharing site, where she appeared to look deep into the camera’s lens to engage her 612,000 followers.

In the image, Briana appeared to be a passenger in a car. She donned a brown, ribbed tank top with thin straps that were seen underneath the length of her blond hair. On her neck, she wore a pastel-colored blue bandana, fashioned into a face covering. It covered her decollete and was twisted to the left side of her body, its point facing her upper arm.

Briana wore her hair pulled away from her face, showing off her high cheekbones and full lips. Her gray-green eyes were piercing in the snap. Atop her tresses, a black wrap was seen tied into a cute knot. This fashion accessory added a fun touch to her casual outfit. She donned tiny studs in her ears.

The bottom of her tresses and her breasts were illuminated by the sunshine that flooded the automobile.

In the window of the vehicle, blue skies, white clouds, and green trees were seen in the distance.

Fans of the fashion stylist loved the sweet shot she titled “mainland.”

“The word beautiful can not describe you… if l present billions of words like this to you even they cannot describe your beauty,” said one follower.

“Your beauty in this picture is irresistible in any way,” stated a second fan.

“Did you get a new haircut? I thought it was longer,” queried a third Instagram follower regarding what appeared to be the shorter length of Briana’s hair.

“You legitimately have the most beautiful eyes I have ever seen,” said a fourth admirer of the pic, who commented on the clear color of Briana’s peepers.

Briana, 28, has a 4-year-old son named Freddie with One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson. She met Louis in May 2015 and the two had a brief romance after being introduced by mutual friends. Briana’s pregnancy was announced in the autumn of that same year. The two have co-parented their son privately since his birth in January 2016.

The social media influencer recently added three snaps to her social media page where she rocked a crop top and low-slung jeans. The everyday look she sported in her most current snap was in direct contrast to the sultry photograph sequence of three photos taken under a night sky.