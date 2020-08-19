Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Spinelli’s Sure Peter’s In Trouble & Maxie’s Anxious About Her News

During Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that Spinelli will be anxious to take action on what he learned from Nelle about Peter. As he talks with Robert about what he was told, it looks like Maxie will be on the verge of finally telling her beau her pregnancy news.

Late in Tuesday’s show, Spinelli heard from Nelle that Peter had orchestrated Drew’s kidnapping in Afghanistan. He rushed to find Robert after the shocking chat and rushed to share everything he’d learned. Robert wasn’t entirely convinced that this would help them much, but the sneak peek shared via Twitter for the August 19 show suggests that this conversation isn’t over yet.

General Hospital spoilers detail that Spinell will believe that it is imperative that Maxie be told what he’s just learned. It seems that Robert, however, will not be so certain. Nelle may have dropped a major bombshell with what she shared, but Robert will likely feel that they need more information and proof first.

As the two men consider their options, General Hospital teasers suggest that Maxie will be on the brink of sharing her big news. She has been quite anxious about this pregnancy, and so far, she has not told Peter about it. The preview, however, hints that she’s going to edge closer to dropping this bombshell.

SheKnows Soaps indicates that Maxie will make a stunning announcement of some nature during Wednesday’s General Hospital show. Part of the preview for this upcoming episode shows Maxie stumbling over her words as she’s facing Peter, admitting that she doesn’t know what to make of something.

Will Maxie blurt out the baby news to Peter in the midst of the Nurses Ball? General Hospital teasers hint that finding out he’s going to be a father could intensify his determination to keep his secrets under wraps, which could make for a dangerous predicament for Spinelli in particular.

As much as General Hospital viewers would love to see Peter exposed and properly dealt with, it doesn’t look as if that’s coming anytime soon. Spoilers for the rest of the month don’t reference anything more about this situation, although Wednesday’s episode should give everybody a sense of where this heads next.

Maxie will surely learn the truth about Peter at some point during this pregnancy, and fans will be anxious to see how she handles it. Up to this point, she has backed up her beau and blasted Spinelli whenever he has attempted to intervene. However, General Hospital teasers hint that there’s much more to come on this front soon.