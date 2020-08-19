Cardi B Embodies An Action Hero In Low-Cut Black Garment & Thigh-High Boots

Cardi B took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new eye-catching snapshots of herself. The rapper has been taking over the charts with her return to music and knows how to make an impression on her followers.

The “I Like It” hitmaker stunned in what looked to be a black jumpsuit that was tight-fitted. The low-cut garment displayed her decolletage and was paired with leather thigh-high boots of the same color. Cardi is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for long wavy blond locks down with a fringe. She rocked long pointy acrylic nails decorated with a coat of red polish and accessorized with heart-shaped jeweled dangling earrings and long black gloves.

The 27-year-old posted five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Cardi was photographed crouching down with a gun in her hand. The songstress embodied an action hero and posed in front of a red backdrop surrounded by flames. Cardi was snapped shooting off a huge silver pistol with both hands and fiercely gazed directly in front of her.

In the next slide, she was captured closer-up with the gun held to the side of her face. Cardi stared at the camera lens with a subtle mouth-open expression and looked like a movie star.

In the fifth and final frame, she was snapped licking the gun, side-on. Cardi showed off her profile and an up-close look of her pointy nails.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 3 million likes and over 29,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 73.1 million followers.

“Always slaying baby @iamcardib, you always have that taste of fashion. This one is good for the album cover,” one user wrote.

“Baddest in the game PERIOD,” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Love this look on you boo,” remarked a third fan.

“You hot baby and can’t nobody stop you!!” a fourth admirer commented.

A couple of weeks ago, Cardi returned with her new single “WAP,” which features Megan Thee Stallion. According to Billboard, the track reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, making it Cardi’s third and Megan’s second chart-topping song on the chart.

Along with the single, its music video caught the attention of many. Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner made an appearance in the video and received some backlash for her cameo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cardi explained why she cast the business mogul in a series of tweets after a petition to remove Jenner from the video went viral.