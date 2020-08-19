‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Haley Kalil Shows Off Tiny Waist In Black Bikini Bottoms & Crop Top

She displayed her shape on Instagram.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Haley Kalil showed off her tiny waist in black bikini bottoms and a crop top in a new Instagram share. The auburn-haired beauty posed on a boat and gained the appreciation of her 335,000 followers, who loved her “no makeup” bathing suit look.

Haley knelt on a large red cushion. She flashed a peace sign and stuck her tongue out. Her reddish-brown hair was casually styled straight and tucked behind her ears. Her long bangs were brushed to either side of her temples. The model’s eyes appeared to be half-closed. Sunshine illuminated her locks and highlighted her thighs.

Haley wore a black, long-sleeved top. It featured three tiny buttons that she wore buttoned up for this particular shot. The top ended just underneath her breasts.

The model displayed her slim waist as she sat back on her heels. She wore a plain, black bikini bottom that rode high up on her hips.

Beyond Haley, a stunning backdrop of a bay was seen. Other boats were anchored in the background. The water appeared to have a sheen from the sunshine. Beyond the shoreline, mountains were visible.

In the caption of the post, she alluded to her overall no-fuss look and asked her followers what their “vibe” was. They posted over 200 responses and liked the fun pic over 16,000 times.

“I am very hungry craving for rice and burger and sardines then I saw her waist maybe ill just eat salad,” commented one fan.

In response, Haley told the Instagram follower to eat the burger. She further elaborated that the reason her midsection looked so small was the position of her body in the snap.

“Not to sound too creepy, but I love your VIBE. You have become one of my favorite people,” shared a second social media user.

“Looking gorgeous fellow nerd! Honored to share that title with you. STEM girls rock,” remarked a third commenter, who referenced an earlier post of Haley’s where she posted a side-by-side snap of herself as a college graduate and her swimsuit work for Sports Illustrated.

In the caption of that share — as seen here — Haley revealed she graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Honor’s College with a 4.0 with a double major in biomedical sciences and psych with a minor in chem. Haley shared she had done extensive lab work, including award-winning immunological studies, prior to her career change.

“You don’t need makeup, you’re flawless,” shared a fourth fan.