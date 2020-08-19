Selma Blair, 48, Flaunts Her Amazing Legs In A Black Bodysuit & Says She Doesn’t Wear Pants

Selma also gave her fans another update on how she's been feeling lately as she continues to battle multiple sclerosis.

Selma Blair has incredible legs, and she has no qualms about showing them off. When the 48-year-old Cruel Intentions star gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at a backyard photo shoot on Tuesday, she was rewarded with a flood of compliments on how good her perfect pins looked. This prompted her to confess that she doesn’t wear pants much these days.

In the three images that she shared, Selma wore an all-black ensemble that matched her dark pixie cut. Her outfit included a Knix bodysuit with high-cut sides and a wide, plunging neckline. Over it, she rocked a chic lace cape designed by Kate Moss. She completed her stunning look with a pair of of Dior heels that she described as her “favorite.” The shoes were sandals with closed backs. The toe straps were tan, and they were adorned with flirty little bows. The straps’ thin cords followed the upper edge of the shoe to create a piping-like detail. They were also wound around the heels, which were decorated with two additional bows.

In her first photo, Selma posed in front of a green backdrop that had been created by draping what appeared to be a large sheet over a high metal bar. She stood in profile beside a wooden chair with her left knee and shin resting on its seat. She was captured gazing upward with a pensive expression on her face.

Selma sat on the chair in her second snapshot. In her right hand, she held the end of the elegant walking stick that she sometimes uses to help her get around. In her opposite hand, she held up the pendant of the necklace she was wearing. While interacting with her followers in the comments section, she revealed it was a Georg Jensen silver heart necklace from the ’70s that had belonged to her mother. Selma’s final pic was a closeup shot of her shoes.

The Hellboy star’s photo shoot was met with a flood of complimentary messages, and she responded to a few of them.

“You have the most amazing legs!!!! I’d never wear trousers if my legs looked like that!!!” wrote one admirer.

“I don’t. I am like a little Elaine stritch now,” read Selma’s cheeky response.

Selma was also asked a few questions about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS). In response to a query about what she’s been doing to treat the disease’s symptoms, she revealed that she found chemo and Acthar helpful, and she’s been taking Levodopa for her movement disorders.

“I have no appetite lately. Tired. But it will come back,” she added.

One of Selma’s fellow MS sufferers asked her how she’s able to wear heels, and she revealed that she usually opts for sneakers with leg braces. However, she’s discovered a benefit to occasionally rocking her fancier footwear.

“The muscles don’t all connect to brain usually. And I have had some bad twists. But I have to say… sometimes the distraction of walking or standing on balls of feet is actually easier til I get weak,” she wrote. “They are not frequently worn. But I do still put on and manage with a cane for balance.”