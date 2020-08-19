Saffron Barker Wows In Low-Cut Playsuit From Her New Clothing Range

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to share a couple of new images of herself. On Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant announced via the social media platform that she has a new clothing range with fashion brand In The Style coming out soon.

The 20-year-old stunned in a low-cut playsuit that fell above her upper thigh area. The garment featured mid-length sleeves and a patterned print all over. Barker displayed her decolletage and her legs while wearing lace-up heels that showed off her toes. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and accessorized with a necklace, bracelet, watch, and rings. Barker decorated her nails with pink polish and looked glammed-up for the occasion.

The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — treated followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker was snapped from head-to-toe with one hand on her hip. She raised her left leg off the ground and flashed a peace sign with her fingers. Barker looked over to her left with one eye closed and a care-free expression.

In the next slide, she kept her hand on her hip and lifted the other to the side of her face. Barker parted her legs and gazed directly at the camera lens with her head slightly tilted.

For her caption, she expressed that Monday “can’t come soon enough,” which is when her new collection with In The Style is scheduled to drop.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 58,200 likes and over 420 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“OMG YOU LOOK SOOO GOOD XXX” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You honestly look so happy and that makes my day,” another person shared.

“Dear Saffron, congrats on your 4th In The Style range, I’m so proud and this looks so amazing, I’ll defo will buy. Thank you for being my inspiration, idol, and my source of laughter and smiles. ilysm,” remarked a third fan.

“You are gorgeous as always,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore the same playsuit tucked into a black miniskirt. Barker was photographed sitting on the edge of a wooden chair in front of a bar and stared at the camera lens with her piercing eyes. Unsurprisingly, the post gathered in more than 100,000 likes.