Joseph & Kendra Duggar Expecting Baby Number 3, ‘We Have A Tie-Breaker Coming’

Another Duggar baby is on the way.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar are already parents to two kids under the age of 3, and now they are getting another little surprise. The Counting On stars are expecting baby number 3 in February. The news was announced via People on Wednesday morning.

The busy parents told the magazine that they are looking forward to seeing their children’s reactions to their new sibling. They said that Garrett David, 2, has been a great big brother to his little sister, Addison, 9-months. Her birth was recently shown on the popular TLC show. The Duggar couple are also looking forward to seeing how Addison reacts to having a “life-size baby doll” in their house. They indicated how excited they are for the new bundle of joy coming in a few months.

“Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!” the reality stars said.

Along with the announcement came a TLC Instagram post with two gorgeous photos of the family of four with plenty of smiles to go around. The first snapshot had Joseph and Kendra holding onto their kids and signs that revealed their big surprise in a fun way. The 25-year-old dad held onto Garrett as the boy showed off a sign that said “Boys 1.” The expectant mom cradled Addison in her arms with a sign in front of them that read “Girls 1.”

In between them was a third sign held up by Joseph that indicated they are having another child.

“Tie-breaker coming Feb. 2021.”

The growing family was standing outside in what appeared to be a field with the sunlight glowing behind them. Kendra wore a pink floral full-length dress for the photo shoot. Her blond tresses were worn down with soft waves flowing over her shoulders. She had a side part with her bangs twisted into the rest of her waves.

In the second pic, Joseph and Kendra were sitting down on a blanket in the grass with Garrett and Addison in their laps. The signs were replaced by ice cream cones. Garrett looked like he already had a little taste, as his mouth revealed. Addison was gazing at them while her mom held two of the creamy confections in her hand.

There had been talk among Duggar fans thinking that Jessa Duggar Seewald may be pregnant, thanks to a recent YouTube video. Many expected her to be the next one to make an announcement. However, it’s Kendra who is now the one in the pregnancy spotlight. She joins sister-in-law Jinger Duggar, who is currently pregnant with her second child.