The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Confronts Brandi Glanville At Her Alleged Affair With Denise Richards at Teddi’s Baby Shower

Brandi Glanville wants her 'RHOBH' co-stars to know she's not a liar.

Brandi Glanville will be seen firing back at Denise Richards‘ denials of an affair while attending Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower on the August 19 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a sneak peek at the episode, Brandi is seen sitting down with the other shower guests, including co-stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley, who inform her about the many discussions they had with Denise in Rome, Italy, where they were vacationing throughout the past few episodes.

“Sh*t hit the fan in Rome,” Kyle begins.

“Denise has said that none of this is true,” Dorit adds.

While in Europe, the actress was asked not only about the bad things she was accused of saying about the women, including comments about Teddi living in her dad’s shadow and claims of Erika being an “ice cold b***h,” but also the time she spent with Brandi and her closeness to her.

In response, as Lisa told Brandi at Teddi’s event, Denise accused Brandi of being a lair who should never be taken as a credible source for information. As fans saw, Denise not only denied the claims of an affair against her but also downplayed her friendship with Brandi completely by suggesting that she’s barely ever spoken to her.

As the preview continued, Brandi said that she is no liar before revealing to the ladies that she can “back it all f**king up.”

“You’ve got texts to prove this?” Dorit wonders. “Because I believe Denise.”

At that point, a text message exchange was seen that was believed to have been between the women. In the messages, Brandi was seen asking Denise if she had time to meet her for drinks. In response, Denise reportedly responded to the idea by telling her co-star she would “love” to do so.

Brandi then pleads her case one more time with a crude message to her cast mates about what specifically she did to her former friend.

Denise Richards arrives for the LA Premiere of ‘7 Days To Vegas.’ Gabriel Olsen

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise was seen denying that Brandi’s allegedly incriminating text messages existed to cast mates Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit in a deleted scene from the show shared on Twitter earlier this week.

“You know why? I’m not f*cking stupid,” she explained in the clip, which was shared by Queens of Bravo on Twitter. “But, I’ll never forget this. Charlie’s ex-wife had an app that would make it look like text messages even to Charlie.”

However, according to fans of the Twitter account, Denise’s suggestion that the conversation was fabricated only made her “look more guilty” than she did in prior episodes.