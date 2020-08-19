Sadie Robertson Tells Her Followers ‘You Rock, You’re Loved’ In Smiley Selfie

Sadie Robertson shared a smiley selfie with her 3.8 million Instagram followers and added some words of wisdom in the accompanying caption. She wrote “You rock. You’re loved” as a way to connect with her fans and give them a moment of reflection for their day.

The Live Original creator posted a close-up photo where she sported a wide grin. She wore a black t-shirt and paired it with pants in the same hue. Sadie’s skin sported a golden tan. She also wore a dainty gold necklace.

Sadie’s highlighted blond hair was blown out straight, and she styled it parted in the middle. At its longest length, her tresses fell just to the top of her shoulders. Her locks blew out to the right side, appearing to have caught a breeze as the photo was snapped.

Standing next to the 23-year-old was her husband of one year, Christian Huff. He sported a dark green t-shirt and dark pants for the share. From the positioning of the photo, it seemed he was the one who took the adorable pic.

The couple became engaged on June 9, 2019, and wed five months later on the Robertsons’ family farm in Louisiana on November 25.

In the caption of the post, Sadie reminded her followers how much they mattered and inspired them to move forward no matter what challenges they faced.

She further explained in the image’s caption that a divine presence loved and cared about whoever was reading the post.

Sadie has expanded her platform via the practices she implements on her Live Original website as a way to connect with her fanbase. She has used her fame to be a positive voice for younger people, realizing she had that influences after her appearance on Dancing with the Stars, where she was partnered alongside professional dancer Mark Ballas. She has since authored the bestselling book Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps It Real and Stays True to Her Values and embarked on a tour where she reached out to her fans in a more personal way.

Admirers of the former reality television star continue to be encouraged by her inspirational words.

“Needed this today! Thank you!!” said one follower.

“Right back atcha,” stated one fan.

“Amen!!! Thank you for always sharing your light!!! Keep shining!!” commented a third Instagram user.

“Our pastor always says; You are loved, valued and prayed for! Thanks for the encouragement!” stated a fourth supporter.