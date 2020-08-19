Kristin Cavallari Goes Braless To Model Sunglasses From Her New Line

Kristin collaborated with DIFF Eyewear on the line of shades.

Kristin Cavallari looked both cool and smoking hot for her latest photo shoot. On Wednesday, August 18, The Hills star took to Instagram to share two snapshots of herself rocking some of the stylish shades from her new line of eyewear. She also bared plenty of skin by opting to rock an outfit that did not include a bra.

In her post’s caption, Kristin, 33, revealed that the sunglasses she was photographed wearing were from a collaboration between her Uncommon James jewelry line and DIFF eyewear. The first image captured her from the chest up. She had on an oversize ivory blazer with crisp lapels and a plunging neckline that displayed her smooth, glowing decolletage. The V dipped down low enough to make it obvious that Kristin was going braless, and it revealed a glimpse of her perky cleavage.

Kristin posed with the fingers of her left hand curled and resting on the jacket’s lapel. This revealed that there was a row of four white buttons on the sleeve’s cuff. Her shoulder-length blond bob was styled in soft, piecey waves. It also had an exaggerated side part that pumped up the volume on the right side.

Kristin head was turned to the side to show off her strong jawline and high cheekbones. Her eyes were visible through the mirrored charcoal lenses of her shades, and they were cast downward. She parted her lips to give her face a sultry look. Her sunnies’ silhouette was an updated version of the classic wayfarer with a thin wire brow bar and flat frames.

Out-of-focus greenery in the background added a pop of color to Kristin’s first photo, while her second shot featured two large white lilies in the foreground. One of the flowers partially covered up the necklace she wore, but it appeared to be a chain with a bar pendant that matched her earrings. The large studs boasted tortoiseshell rectangles book-ended by two gold bars. Her oversize sunglasses were coordinated with her jewelry, thanks to their pointed tortoiseshell frames. For this photo, she kept her lips pressed together and directed her gaze upward.

The designer’s decision to model her own accessories has earned her Instagram post over 39,000 likes and 200 comments thus far.

“You’re so beautiful at every angle. Love your glasses too,” one admirer said.

“My jawline could never,” read another remark.

“The new you looks good on you,” a third person opined.

“You are gorg! You remind me of Farrah Fawcett (icon!). Hope that’s a compliment to you!” wrote a fourth fan.

