Jen Selter Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Skintight Lavender Workout Set

Fitness model Jen Selter surprised her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a video in which she showcased her tantalizing physique. Jen wore a pastel ensemble from the brand Alo Yoga, and made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption, in case her followers were interested in picking up the set for themselves.

Jen posed on a pristine sandy beach with a breathtaking view of a large body of water. The waves lapped gently at the shore, crashing over some rocks nearby. The sky was a stunning shade of blue, and cast a natural glow over Jen’s fit figure.

Jen started off the video by striking a pose and showing off her sculpted figure. The high-waisted leggings she wore clung to every inch of her toned lower body, stretching over her gravity-defying derriere and her muscular thighs and calves.

She paired the leggings with a sports bra in the same fabric. The top had a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also exposed Jen’s chiselled abs. She also flaunted her fit arms and shoulders in the figure-hugging outfit.

She finished off the ensemble with a few accessories, including a black baseball cap that she placed atop her brunette locks, and a pair of bold zebra-print sneakers. Her silky tresses were pulled back in a low ponytail.

Jen shared several workout moves throughout the update, going through the movements right on the sandy beach with the gorgeous scenery surrounding her. She did several moves, such as jump lunges, pulsing squats, side kicks and much more. She finished the update with a short clip of herself running down the sandy shore, followed by a quick series of still snaps that highlighted her fit figure.

She paired the clip with a motivational caption that praised the benefits of positivity, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post racked up over 55,700 views within 16 hours, and also received 124 comments from her eager audience.

“You look amazing,” one follower wrote, including a flame emoji and heart eyes emoji in the remark.

“Perfect as always,” another added.

“Looking great, keep up the good work,” a third fan remarked, admiring Jen’s physique.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another commented simply.

