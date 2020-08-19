Molly Eskam Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In A Tiny Neon Green Crochet Bikini

Molly Eskam thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, which was published on August 19. The sizzling share featured the Playboy model flaunting her fit physique and incredible curves in a tiny neon green crochet bikini.

In the first snap, Molly was crouched down in front of a door. She leaned to the side, holding onto the wall as she posed for the shot. Her head was tilted as she gave a closed-lip smile at the camera. Sunlight illuminated her flawless skin, highlighting her dangerous curves.

The next pic showed the model in a similar pose, facing a mirror. The babe angled her hips to the side and playfully stuck her tongue out. She caught the selfie with her phone, which she held with her left hand.

Molly rocked a two-piece swimsuit from Fashion Nova for the pics. The top featured two minuscule cups, as well as a plunging neckline that helped show off her ample cleavage. The straps that held the piece together were tied over her neck and back. The garment was cut so small that it showed a glimpse of her underboob from certain angles.

The stunner sported the matching pair of bottoms. The swimwear boasted a low-cut waistline, which displayed a generous amount of skin around her toned midsection. A lot of viewers gushed about her flat stomach and hourglass shape in the comments. Tassels also adorned the clothing, which hung along the base.

Molly sported a dainty gold bracelet as her only accessory. Her nails were freshly-manicured with gel extensions and painted in different colors. The bombshell wore her hair in pigtail braids with its long strands hanging over her shoulders.

In the caption, Molly expressed her desire to be a fictional character from the hit HBO TV series, Game of Thrones. She also urged her followers to suggest movies for her to watch.

Molly’s avid fans were quick to comment on her update. In less than 24 hours of going live on the social media platform, the latest update received over 70,700 likes and upward of 340 comments. Many of her online supporters flocked to the comments section to drop praises for her insanely toned body.

“What a doll. You make other pretty girls look basic,” one of her followers commented.

“A REAL-LIFE elf fairy princess. Wow!” wrote another social media fan, adding several emoji in the comment.

“I absolutely love your style and aesthetic. You are so beautiful and so hot!!! Congrats on your shoot! It looked amazing,” gushed a third admirer.

“I love that color on you. Made your skin pop,” added a fourth Instagram user.