Brielle Biermann Poses In A Black Lace Bra, Asks Fans To ‘Surprise’ Her

The 'Don't Be Tardy' star flashed her lingerie in a triple social media update.

Brielle Biermann got very sultry in her latest Instagram share. The Don’t Be Tardy and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star shared a sizzling new three photo upload with her 1.3 million followers on Tuesday, August 18, which showed her as she posed in a black lace bra and dark red lipstick.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter had her long, highlighted hair wavy and down. Her locks slightly covered her chest, though she still showed off plenty of cleavage and her décolletage while she stared directly at the camera in her lingerie.

She stood in front of a plain white background on a roll, suggesting she could’ve been on the set of a professional photo shoot.

In the second picture, she pulled at the ends of her hair and shot out a sultry look with her face angled slightly down.

The third and final sexy snap featured Brielle as she continued to pull at her locks with her left hand, though she placed her right over her chest to give fans a look at her seriously long, black nails. The reality star turned her head and looked off to the side. She gave fans a better look at her toned abs and bottoms.

She wore a stack of bracelets on her right wrist and a black string on her left.

The 23-year-old told fans in the caption that she wanted them to “surprise” her.

Her followers were clearly floored, as the comments section was overrun with impressed messages.

“Whatttt you are perfect,” one person commented with three heart eye emoji.

“My jaw just dropped,” another told Brielle with the same emoji and two fire symbols.

“Omg obsessed you look so good,” a third comment read.

“This look is a SHUTDOWN!!!!!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Brielle tagged her glam team. She gave props to her makeup artist Jose Corella, hair stylist Chrissy Rasmussen, and extension specialist Brittany Harrington. She also tagged the official account of KAB cosmetics, the makeup line she founded with her mom Kim and sister Ariana Biermann.

The upload has received more than 30,500 likes and 400 comments in the first 10 hours.

Last month, Brielle wowed her Instagram followers again when she flashed even more of her toned body at the beach. She posed in a skimpy pink bikini from her mom’s line, called Salty K, during a family vacation and revealed a special moment with a butterfly that gave her “goosebumps” in the caption.