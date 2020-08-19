Danielle Jonas Shows Off Enviable Shape In Peach-Toned Athletic Wear

The wife of Kevin Jonas and mother of two displayed her figure on Instagram.

Danielle Jonas showed off her enviable shape in a peach-toned athletic wear set in a new Instagram share. The wife of musician Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers and mother of two girls took a mirror selfie to display her fit form for her 1.9 million social media followers. Unsurprisingly, she received praise for her effortless style and lovely body.

In a photo taken in a room in what appeared to be her home, Danielle’s face was hidden behind her phone as she stood in front of a full-length mirror that had an antique-style, rose-colored frame.

She wore a peach athletic top designed by former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart. The number had thin straps that lay over her shoulders. A thick band ran across the neckline, and the top ended just underneath her breasts.

Danielle coordinated her leggings with the sports bra. The bottoms were the same color and featured a high waistband that rose up and over her navel. Piping ran in three distinct areas down the front of the pants, and the snug fit of the leggings revealed how toned her thighs and calves are.

She wore her hair in a high, slightly messy bun.

With her left hand, Danielle appeared to pull a necklace to one side. On her right wrist, a thin gold bracelet was seen. Danielle stated in the caption of the share she wore a Perla Link bracelet from her own website on her other wrist.

Behind her, a small desk was seen. This led her followers to deduce the pic was taken in a bedroom of one of her two daughters, Alena and Valentina. Also seen on the room’s gray walls were a series of large, white, decorative floral pieces. Dark wood floors dominated the room and were highlighted by white wood trim. Light-colored furniture, including a large bookcase, finished off the spacious area.

First to chime in was husband Kevin, who remarked “oh wow” in response to his wife’s pic.

Fans of the former Married to Jonas star complimented the 33-year-old on her fashionable look.

“Omg you’re so beautiful!” said one follower.

“I love your jewelry so much and your outfit,” commented a second fan.

“Look at those abs, we love a fit mommy,” applauded a third Instagram user.

“You slay Dani. You are by far, the prettiest Jonas wife and the most real and down to earth of the three,” stated a fourth admirer.