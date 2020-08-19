‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Places Finn In An Awkward Position

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 20 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will place Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) in a very awkward position. The physician will be faced with an ethical dilemma after a frank conversation with Steffy.

A Truthful Conversation

Initially, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) told his sister to ask for a prescription medication refill. She obliged and called the doctor. When Finn asked her about her pain levels, she wasn’t completely honest. He then assumed that she was coping with her bruised ribs and recommended that she take ibuprofen instead.

However, according to Tuesday’s The Bold and the Beautifulrecap, Steffy said that the over-the-counter meds were not working. She was in agony and was doubled over as she told Thomas that the drugs were ineffective. Thomas asked her to speak to the physician again.

Steffy will then call Finn on his private phone. As seen in the image below, he is never too busy for her. She will admit that the drugs are not working and that she needs something stronger. Finn will be surprised, as he didn’t know that she was still suffering. He will listen as Steffy makes a full confession. She doesn’t want to seem weak but she also needs to take care of her health.

An Ethical Dilemma

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers dish that Finn will find himself in an ethical dilemma. It appears as if he will consider Steffy’s position. On the one hand, she needs prescription drugs, while on the other, he knows that they are also highly addictive. Finn may question if Steffy’s really suffering or if she’s just trying to get her hands on more medication.

Complicating the situation even further, Finn may also admit to himself that he’s attracted to Steffy. He doesn’t want to think with his heart and may feel that he may be making an irrational decision if he gives in to Steffy’s request. On paper, Steffy should be healing and he may feel that she should be able to cope without the stronger medication.

The physician will need to make some hard decisions about his patient and what to do next. His next steps may affect his burgeoning relationship with Steffy and he needs to consider all factors.

As fans of the soap opera have guessed, it appears as if the writers are setting Steffy up for a prescription addiction storyline. If Finn refuses, will Steffy turn to Thomas’ drug-dealing best friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), instead?