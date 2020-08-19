‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, August 18: Brooke Accuses Shauna Of Manipulating Ridge Into Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, August 18 features Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) at Forrester Creations. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) taunted Brooke about her friend’s wedding to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She said that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) was now the dressmaker’s wife and destiny and that she would be good to him. Brooke said that she and Ridge had years of history. Quinn retorted that most of their years had been painful which Brooke denied, per Soaps.

Shauna entered the office and Brooke remarked that Ridge could not even remember their wedding. Quinn defended her friend and said that Shauna was still his wife. Brooke said that the truth would come out eventually and that Ridge still loved her. She accused Shauna of manipulating Ridge into marrying her. As seen in the below image, she said that the truth always comes out.

After Brooke left, Shauna admitted that she was still struggling with the deceit. She agreed to keep the secret even though she felt guilty.

At the Forrester mansion, Ridge and Eric Forrester (John McCook) talked about his marriage to Shauna. Ridge wanted Brooke back and said that he would need to have an honest conversation with Shauna.

Later, Ridge dropped by the Logan estate. Brooke immediately lashed out at him for filing the divorce papers. She asked him to leave her house. He refused and told her that he wanted to apologize. He made a mistake and he wanted her to forgive him. Ridge said that he had already asked Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to draw up the annulment papers so that his marriage to Shauna could be dissolved.

As The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers dished, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) visited his sister at the cliff house. Both of them were still trying to process the news that their father had married Shauna in an all-night wedding chapel in Vegas. Thomas questioned if Shauna was trying to play a game, but Steffy said that the marriage was legitimate. Thomas had never been Brooke’s biggest fan but was shocked by the quick divorce. Steffy felt that they would end up back together again.

Suddenly, Steffy doubled over in pain. Thomas was concerned and asked about the medication that she was taking. Steffy confirmed that the ibuprofen wasn’t working and that she was still in agony. Thomas said that the accident was only part of the reason why she was in so much pain. He opined that she was also in pain about losing Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Steffy was visibly irritated by his suggestion. Thomas said that she had not moved on from him because she could not. Steffy told him to let it go but had another painful spasm. Thomas urged her to call the doctor for a prescription painkiller refill.