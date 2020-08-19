Devon Windsor Rocks A Ruffled Bikini On A Yacht As She Reveals A Big Secret

The lingerie model sizzled in a new Instagram update.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor hopped on a yacht in a bikini to reveal a big secret. In a new upload on her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 18, she struck two poses while out on the water as she let fans in on how she edits her photos.

The upload was made up of two gorgeous snaps. In the first, Devon placed her left hand on top of her hat, which was a wide-brimmed black number with an orange ribbon.

She looked out into the distance with her right arm behind her back to proudly flaunt all her hard work in the gym, including her toned abs, and her glowing tan.

Devon’s bikini was made up of a bandeau top with two thin strings from the center of her chest that tied around her neck. It had ruffles along either side and was ruched slightly in the middle.

On her bottom half, she matched with briefs in the same material. The bottoms sat below her navel but were slightly high-cut on her hips to reveal more of her legs and featured the same large ruffle at the top that stretched over both hips

Behind her was the stunning blue ocean water and the side of the yacht.

In the second photo, Devon swapped the hand on her head and held on to the boat while her orange ribbon blew in the breeze. She looked down and showed off a stack of bracelets on her right wrist.

In the caption, she urged her 2.1 million followers to look at her stories. She revealed that she’d shared her big secret about how she edits her photos to make them Instagram worthy.

She tagged herself, as well as the Instagram account of her own swimwear brand, Devon Windsor Swim, in the post. She also confirmed her hat was from SensiStudio via a tag.

Plenty of fans shared praise in the comments section.

“Wow your body,” one person commented.

Another called her “beautiful” with two fire symbols.

“You look fantastic,” a third person said with a heart eye emoji.

“Beautiful body,” another comment read.

The bikini upload has received more than 33,500 likes and hundreds of comments in 19 hours.

Devon rocked another frilly swimwear number earlier this month. In that social media post shared by Devon Windsor Swim, she teamed up with fellow models Olivia Culpo and Alyssa Riley to show off another look from her line during a beach photo shoot.