‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Demand To See Tayshia Adams In A Promo As Clare Crawley Stars In Yet Another Teaser

Fans of the long-running dating show feel like they are being trolled by ABC.

Fans of The Bachelorette are getting frustrated after seeing Clare Crawley in yet another promo for the show, despite rumors that she quit her season of the ABC dating series and was replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Weeks after it was reported that Clare fell in love with one of her suitors and gave up her Bachelorette title after just 10 days of filming, the 39-year-old hairstylist continues to appear in short teasers for the series.

In a new clip posted on the official Bachelorette Instagram page, Tayshia was nowhere in sight as Clare was filmed wearing a long white dress and smiling amid of shower of red rose petals. The new teaser was a few seconds longer than the previous promos, but it gave no more information other than that The Bachelorette will be coming “soon” to Tuesdays.

Still, it was the longest look at Clare’s starring role to date, which had some superfans of the show in a frenzy — especially because the caption to the post teased lyrics from Aretha Franklin’s 1967 hit song, “Respect’: “What you want, baby we’ve got it.”

In comments to the clip, which can be seen below, Bachelorette fans made it clear that this is not what they want.

“So all promos will only show Clare and not Tayshia???” one commenter asked.

“BUT WHAT ABOUT TAYSHIA?” another added. “We all know at this point, c’mon.”

“Why are we not showing a Tayshia trailer? Like we know it’s happenin,” a third fan chimed in.

“I feel like we are being trolled by ABC,” another Bachelorette fan wrote.

Others joked that Clare has filmed more promos than rose ceremonies amid rumors that she fell in love with one of her suitors at first sight after allegedly communicating with him online before production for The Bachelorette began last month.

The new Clare promo is the latest confusing message viewers have gotten regarding what is sure to be a wild season of the rose-filled reality series.

While ABC has yet to confirm that Tayshia replaced Clare at this season’s quarantined, California dating location, leaked photos showed the Bachelor Nation beauty on-site where filming is taking place. Multiple outlets have reported that Clare’s abbreviated love story will still be shown, but that Tayshia has taken over and will be the main star of The Bachelorette.

Earlier this week, Clare was spotted filming with host Chris Harrison outside of the La Quinta Resort in California, leaving fans even more confused.