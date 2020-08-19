Tarsha Whitmore Shows Off Bombshell Curves In A Figure-Hugging Mini Dress

Tarsha Whitmore gave her Instagram followers an eyeful of her killer curves this morning, sharing a gorgeous photo of herself in a form-fitting mini dress. The Australian bombshell opted for a sleeveless, ribbed number that skimmed her thighs, showing off her hourglass figure while sitting on a ledge with her back to a wall.

The dress was a cedar-brown color that accentuated Tarsha’s deep tan and complemented her blond tresses. The slinky garment hugged every inch of her curvaceous body, cutting off just below the hips. It sported trendy drawstrings on the sides and was pulled up to expose her toned thighs. The seated pose lent the outfit a ruched appearance that further emphasized her voluptuous assets, highlighting her midriff and the swell of her hips. The revealing skirt was balanced out by a discrete neckline, making for an overall chic look.

Tarsha added a few accessories to finish off the look, which included hoop earrings, a gold-detail bracelet that otherwise matched the tone of the dress, and a delicate short-loop necklace that fit perfectly above the jewel neckline. She wore a Louis Vuitton mini purse on her shoulder and rocked dark-brown sunglasses, which appeared to feature leopard-print frames. The stylish shades sat low on the bridge of her nose, revealing her beautiful brown eyes. Likewise, her golden locks were brushed behind her ears, allowing her jewelry to be seen.

The 20-year-old model was snapped against a light-toned backdrop that served to keep all of the attention on her curve-flaunting outfit and bronzed skin. She sat on a white, wooden sill, which was decorated with white throw pillows that also matched the textured wall behind her. The stunner posed with both hands raised, clasping her locks in between her fingers. She looked directly into the camera with an intense gaze, slightly parting her plump lips in a sultry expression.

The outfit was from local brand White Fox, which Tarsha credited with a double tag in her post. Earlier this week, the model showcased a revealing swimsuit from the same label, earning a lot of appreciation from her eager fans.

Followers appeared to be loving the latest look as well, leaving plenty of gushing messages in the comments section of her post.

“Babe holy wow,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“How comfy is that hun? Is it see thru [sic] at all,” another follower wanted to know, leaving a string of hearts for the sizzling blonde.

“This is my fave photo,” declared a third Instagram user, who ended their message with five heart-eyes emoji.

“Looooove this!” read a fourth comment.

As of this writing, the photo has been live for a little over one hour and has already amassed more than 8,300 likes and 120 comments.