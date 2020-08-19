Jenna Johnson Reveals ‘A Whole Lot Of Heart’ Goes Into ‘DWTS’ Performances: ‘I’m Ready’

Jenna Johnson took to Instagram to discuss at length her return to Dancing with the Stars for Season 29. She posted a missive that explained all the hard work and “a whole lot of heart” that goes into performances with her celebrity partner each week. She claimed “I’m ready” as the new season of competition commences on Monday, September 14.

In a caption that accompanied a video of Jenna dancing with fellow mirrorball winner Olympian Adam Rippon during a special edition of the show titled Dancing with the Stars: Athletes, the dance pro revealed the dedication that goes into the seemingly effortless routines performed throughout the competition.

She explained there is a lot of preparation that happens in order to bring the dances to the small screen. Jenna shared there is a lot of thought, creativity, inspiration, sweat, and tears put in by both choreographer and celebrity to make their dances appear effortless. Jenna elaborated that during the show’s hiatus, she missed the overall creation process, daily training, and camaraderie that occurs between teacher and student.

Most of all she claimed, Jenna loved to watch her partner blossom into a performer.

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

First to comment on the share was Jenna’s husband and fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy. Other fellow pros, including sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd, former series dancer Allison Holker, Cheryl Burke, and Sasha Farber, also added their comments regarding Jenna’s statements.

Fans of the professional dancer felt they learned even more about the overall process of the series by reading Jenna’s share.

“You are a superstar in every way. SOOO excited and happy you are back again. Can’t wait to cheer you on and vote like crazy! Now Go get that mirrorball!!” said one fan.

“Congrats gorgeous, can’t wait to watch you!!!” stated a second viewer.

“STRUUUTTTT. I am so excited to watch Team Jenna + star,” commented a third social media follower.

“I’m so excited to see you and everyone dance like always!! I also will vote for you and your partner too!!” remarked a fourth follower.

New episodes of the production will have a different feel due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pros who are married must remain quarantined from their respective spouses. This will include Jenna and her husband Val. This precaution is designed to safeguard those competing and prevent the elimination of two pros and two celebrities if one was to come down with symptoms of the virus.

Viewers must wait until the series premiere to find out which celebrities the professional dancers will be paired with, according to Hollywood Life.