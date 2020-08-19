AEW News: Cody Rhodes Comments On Jim Cornette’s Criticism Of Company

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his thoughts on Jim Cornette’s frequent criticism of AEW, its executives, and its performers.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Rhodes made the above comments while replying to someone who asked him about Cornette’s apparent disdain for AEW. In the tweet, which has since been deleted, the reigning TNT Champion said that he “doesn’t mind” what the podcaster says about his company as he believes it shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

“Guy was a total legend, but his stuff is parody and shock…some folks take it literally though,” Rhodes was quoted as tweeting. “I respect all the opinions, wrestling hasn’t been discussed at this level in many years. Can’t hate that. We are working to make the best show weekly.”

The remarks came shortly after Rhodes answered another Twitter fan inquiry, that time related to Cornette’s claim that AEW is planning to sign WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and recreate the undefeated streak that made him a dominant force in the 1990s. He explained that the company has not been in contact with the legend, thus potentially allaying the concerns of the fan, who felt that Goldberg might be brought in to make the upstart promotion’s top talents look bad.

Whether on his podcast or on social media, Cornette has gone after AEW on repeated occasions in the past. Earlier this year, Ringside News documented one such example, in which he posted several tweets blasting Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter for being a fan of Kenny Omega. He accused Omega and The Young Bucks of “mocking” the pro-wrestling business, pointing out that his issues with them are not just related to how they execute “too many spots” in the ring.

Cornette, however, has been far more complimentary toward certain AEW performers, including Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, who are known for their affinity for old-school tag team maneuvers. As reported by The Inquisitr, both FTR members previously recalled how they apparently got some backstage heat for their guest appearance on Cornette’s podcast.

Rhodes isn’t the only wrestler who recently addressed Cornette’s anti-AEW comments on social media. Per WrestlingNews.co, Chris Jericho tweeted earlier this month that he is “officially banning” the podcaster from watching future episodes of Dynamite and Dark. Cornette responded by saying he doesn’t watch the latter show, later on calling Jericho “COVID God” in his hashtags. The latter was a reference to the legendary wrestler’s “Demo God” moniker and the fact that his band Fozzy played at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.