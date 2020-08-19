Yanet Garcia Flaunts Killer Physique While Training Glutes In Home Workout Video

Instagram model Yanet Garcia posted a new home workout video to the social media platform on Tuesday, August 18, in which she showed off her sculpted figure while training her glute muscles.

For the workout, Yanet wore a white sleeveless crop top with a hood and a black sports bra underneath. The top left her sculpted arm muscles on display while drawing the eye to her toned tummy. She paired the top with gray camouflage leggings that featured a white stripe up both sides and rose to her belly button. The tight-fitting material contoured to Yanet’s busty backside and curvy legs.

Yanet completed the outfit with a black baseball cap and a red bracelet. She went barefoot for the indoor routine and wore her long, brunette locks loose underneath the hat. Her hair flowed down her back as she performed the exercise.

The Mexican native filmed herself in what appeared to be her living room. A small end table with a purple vase could be seen to the side of the frame. Yanet relied on body weight for resistance, forgoing additional equipment for the workout.

Yanet began by positioning herself in front of the camera with her legs spread shoulder-width apart and her arms at her chest. She then moved into a set of jump squats. Yanet lowered her body into a squat and then pushed up on her feet to jump in the air while extending her legs and bringing her arms out to the sides. She repeated the move several times.

Following the jump squats, Yanet performed static side lunges. She lowered her body into each lunge with her side turned toward the camera to give viewers an eyeful of her peach booty. After completing several reps of the lunges, Yanet turned her back to the camera for a quick glimpse of her backside. The clip then looped back to the squats.

Yanet penned a message in her native language of Spanish for her 13.3 million followers. She wrote that processes take time and added that on the Fitplan app, she helps subscribers train at home or in the gym to reach their goals. She called for her fans to download the app so they can train together. (This message was translated by Google Translate).

The post earned nearly 55,000 likes and more than 200 comments within the first several hours.

“I can watch this for years,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section, adding a string of heart-eyed smileys and heart emoji for emphasis.

“You’re stunning,” another follower complimented the model.