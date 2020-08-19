Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Plunging Crop Top For Flirty Instagram Snap

Tahlia Skaines took to her Instagram page to upload a saucy snapshot. The fitness model published the pic on Tuesday, August 18, that captured her flaunting her stunning figure in a flirty crop top and skirt set.

Tahlia displayed her enviable assets in a light gray crop top that was made of ribbed fabric. It featured long sleeves and ribbon ties that she secured in a bow in the middle. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of cleavage, much to the delight of her viewers.

The top’s cut left lots of skin exposed along her toned midriff, highlighting her flat stomach. She sported the matching skirt that accentuated her curvy hips. The length was pretty short that it helped lengthen her toned legs. It was high-waisted and obscured her belly button from exposure.

In the photo, Tahlia was seen in her revealing ensemble, sitting on the armrest of a white couch. Behind her showed a glimpse of her living room with a wooden coffee table, a carpet, and some throw pillows. She posed in the middle of the frame with her legs closed and her head slightly tilted to the side. Her expression was serious as she held a glass of wine with her right hand.

The nearby window showed sunlight coming into the room, illuminating the place. However, the photographer decided to use flash to add more light to the subject.

The babe wore her platinum blond hair down and styled in wavy curls. Its long strands cascaded down her shoulders and back. The stunner opted to go jewelry-free and had her nails painted with a white polish.

In the caption, Tahlia mentioned that her sexy ensemble was from White Fox Boutique, tagging the brand in the post, as well as in the picture.

The tantalizing addition racked up over 8,500 likes and more than 140 comments in less than a day of being live on her social media page. The majority of her online admirers were quick to shower her with compliments. Many praised her incredible assets and body. Some others decided to leave a string of emoji in the comments section as a form of their admiration for the model.

“I love this! You always look amazing, no matter what you wear. Incredible beauty,” one of her fans wrote.

“A beautiful outfit for a stunning woman like you. Only you can pull it off,” gushed another admirer, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow!! You must have incredible faith in that tie so that the girls don’t do a reveal!!” added a third social media user.