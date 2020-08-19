Hailey Baldwin Shows Serious Skin In Skimpy Daisy Dukes & Tiny Crop Top With A Mask

Hailey put her seriously long legs on show in tiny denim shorts.

Hailey Baldwin, also known by her married name of Hailey Bieber, put her flawless body on show on the streets of Los Angeles this week. In candid new paparazzi photos taken on Tuesday, August 18, the model sizzled in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes with a tiny crop top that showed off her glowing tan.

The snaps can be seen via Hollywood Life and showed Hailey as she flashed some serious skin while she visited her husband, Justin Bieber, at a California studio following their road trip.

Hailey put her uber-long legs on full display in the super short shorts. Her blue jean cut-off bottoms were high-waisted and sat in line with her bare navel to highlight her seriously slim middle. They raw edges were slightly turned up at the ends and finished well above her knee.

The 23-year-old daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin paired them with a barely there tan top that showed off her toned abs and flat tummy. The skintight number stretched around her chest and had very thin black straps over both shoulders.

Hailey kept things comfortable in chunky black lace up sneakers and accessorized with two gold necklaces and a watch on her left wrist. On her right, she appeared to wear a neon green wristband and had two rings on each hand.

Hollywood Life reported that she didn’t scrimp on her designer bag. She appeared to have on Yves Saint Laurent’s Vicky Camera Bag across her body, originally priced at $1,850.

But while she kept things pretty skimpy with her clothing choices, she also made sure she stayed covered and protected. The model stayed safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with a blue face mask over her nose and mouth.

She beat the heat by pulling her blond hair back into a large clip. But while she looked sizzling, it didn’t appear she felt too hot in the Los Angeles heat. Hailey reportedly had to have a temperature check to ensure she wasn’t showing symptoms of COVID-19 before she was allowed to enter the studio, but passed and was granted access.

Daisy Dukes seem to be Hailey’s go-to this summer. She was previously spotted in a pair of the skimpy bottoms for another midriff-baring look last month.

That time, she made her way into another Los Angeles studio to film a secret project in a pair of nude mesh heels and a long, oversized purple shirt over a crop top.