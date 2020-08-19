Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Toned Tummy & Killer Physique In New Strength-Training Video

Retired Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn took to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, August 18, to post a new workout video filmed in the gym.

For her strength-training workout, Lindsey wore a black sports bra with patches of gray and white designs along the rib cage. The top left plenty of skin exposed along the skier’s upper body, drawing the eye to her muscular arms, shoulders, and back. A sizeable gap between the bra and leggings showed off Lindsey’s chiseled ab muscles. The leggings were black in color and rose to her belly button. They contoured to her curves, outlining her muscular lower half.

Lindsey completed the outfit with a pair of black sneakers. She wore her long, blond tresses pulled back into a ponytail and secured with a blue elastic to keep her hair out of her face as she worked out.

The routine took place at a gym in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag on the post. Lindsey performed a TRX strength-training exercise using a band and pole. The band was attached to a fixture located off-frame while Lindsey held a long black-and-yellow pole in both hands, which she used to pull the band across her body.

The Olympic medalist began with her front facing the camera and her legs shoulder-width apart. She kept her hands wide on the pole, which she held leveled in front of her tummy. Lindsey then proceeded to twist her body to the side, pivoting on one leg, and pulling the bar across her torso at the same time. She ended with one arm raised higher than the other. Lindsey repeated the same move several times. As she moved through the exercise, viewers could see the strain in her face and arm muscles.

In the caption of the post, Lindsey told her two million followers that nothing says welcome home like a workout with her personal trainer Gunnar Peterson, referring to her recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She added a flexed bicep emoji next to her message as well as the hashtag, “#backtowork.”

The video earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments from her fans within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“No one can ever say Lindsay doesn’t put in the work. Damn,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Love your discipline and dedication Lindsey, No Pain No Gain!!” another supportive follower wrote, adding a smiley emoji for emphasis.

“So much determination and willpower… Good for you,” yet one more fan chimed in.