Charly Jordan Flaunts Killer Booty & Teases Cleavage In New Instagram Post

Instagram model Charly Jordan took to the popular social media platform on Tuesday, August 18, to post a new photo-set in which she flaunted her killer booty and teased a bit of cleavage.

For the photoshoot, Charly wore a sporty all-gray outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top featured a scooped neckline that dipped low on her chest and showed off her cleavage. It also included a wide strip of fabric across the upper abdomen that clung to the model’s flat tummy. The leggings rose to just beneath her belly button and extended to her ankles. The spandex material clung to Charly’s curves and long, lean legs, emphasizing her pert backside.

To complete the outfit, Charly added a brown sweatshirt that she let hang off her upper body, giving viewers a glimpse of more skin. For footwear, she went with a pair of white sneakers. Charly’s long, blond tresses were pulled back into a half up-do with the bulk of her hair trailing behind her back to her waist. She left a couple of strands loose to frame her face. She finished the look with a gold charm necklace and dangling gold earrings.

The post featured a total of five photos, all taken in an outdoor setting. Charly posed on a walkway leading up to a dark-blue house. In the first snap, she turned her back to the camera and popped one hip to the side to give her followers an eyeful of her busty backside. In the second slide, she posed farther away but with her back still facing the camera. She looked over one shoulder and off toward a distant point.

The third photo featured the model from the front. She placed one foot on her toes and left her arms at her sides while flashing a huge smile. The fifth snap was a close-up of her front half. Charly pulled her hair over her shoulders and gazed unsmiling at the photographer. In the final slide, she turned around once again and threw her head back, closing her eyes with a smile on her face.

In the caption of the post, Charly told her 3.3 million followers that the outfit is the new lavender-smoke color from retailer Alo Yoga. She added that the photos were taken with her new iPhone’s camera.

Charly’s latest photo-set earned more than 150,000 likes and several hundred comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.