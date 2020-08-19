Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Flaunts Cleavage In A Low-Cut Top While Camping

Instagram star Sophie Mudd looked adorable while flaunting her curves in a two-photo set for her latest upload. In the snaps, she sported a low-cut top that showcased her killer cleavage while she went camping.

The social media influencer had been posting several images of her enjoying the weather during summer, and she used these two photos to show off a recent trip. Mudd had her long brown hair straight down with bangs partially hanging over her eyes. She rocked a small sleeveless blue shirt that had a plunging neckline and had two knotted shoulder straps. Mudd also wore a pair of tanned-color shorts and a necklace with a pendant to complete the ensemble.

In the first photo, the 22-year-old was sitting down on top of a pillow on grass. There was a large RV camper in the background along with lounge chairs, and Mudd was surrounded by trees which kept the sunlight out. She had a pensive look across her gorgeous face as she peered off-camera and held her arms between her legs. The Los Angeles, California native leaned forward which helped to further accentuate her ample assets in the revealing top.

Mudd shared a full-body shot for the second slide. She was photographed standing on grass with a tent on one side of her, and a sandpit on the other, as she once again was shielded by the surrounding trees. The influencer held her hands in front of her body, and fans caught another glimpse of her generous bust, as well as her toned legs.

For the caption, Mudd mentioned spending two days “in Miami” and she included a cloud emoji before uploading the photo-set on Tuesday afternoon. Many of her 1.8 million Instagram followers took notice of the serene snaps, and more than 65,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over 13 hours after they went online. She had nearly 270 comments in that time, as her replies were littered with heart-eye and fire emoji. Fans complimented the model’s stunning figure, and several mentioned how good her new hairstyle looked.

“Beautiful Girl. Tent. Forest. What else is needed for happiness,” one follower commented.

“Seems like you’re just getting more and more beautiful everyday,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Sophie you are very beautiful,” an admirer replied while adding a row of heart-eye emoji.

“Can I go camping with you?” one fan asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Mudd flaunted her hourglass figure in lace lingerie. She gave followers a clear view of her curves in that steamy post.