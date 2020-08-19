WWE Rumors: Former Producer Explains Why Enzo Amore & Big Cass Had Backstage Heat

On the most recent episode of his eponymous podcast, former WWE backstage producer Arn Anderson answered a number of questions from his listeners, including one about two ex-superstars who reportedly had multiple issues with their colleagues during their time in the company — Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co on Tuesday, Anderson recalled on this week’s edition of the ARN podcast that Amore and Cass quickly became popular on the main roster after their initial success in NXT, gaining a huge following thanks to their ability to cut memorable promos. However, he noted that when it came to Cass, the seven-footer allegedly became difficult to work with and “quit listening” after he was placed in a feud against Big Show.

“I know because I was the producer of that match,” Anderson continued. “Here’s the Giant willing to put this guy over and he was fighting us every step of the way.”

Talking about his experiences working with Amore, the erstwhile AEW producer and on-air personality accused the former Cruiserweight Champion of trying to make his opponents look bad in the ring during his time as a heel competitor. Anderson then hinted that this usually happened when Amore was up against some of the would-be members of Lucha House Party — a tag team/faction that includes Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik.

All in all, Anderson concluded that Amore and Cass “self-destructed” after enjoying such a promising start to their respective main roster stints because of the mistakes they made, which subsequently led to friction with wrestlers and officials alike.

“I think the fact that you don’t take the guidance from the producers that are there to help you and know better than you do about what is going to get over and what’s not, when you quit listening and you decide you’re a bigger star than they are an assist to your success, and you’re going to do it your way, that’s when you’re going to start heading downhill.”

As noted by ESPN, Amore was fired by WWE in January 2018 after he reportedly failed to inform the company that he was being investigated for sexual assault in Arizona. The case, however, was closed a few months later due to insufficient evidence. That summer, Cass was also let go following a number of incidents, including one where he apparently went overboard while attacking a little person in the ring. Reports also claimed that in the lead-up to his firing, he was drinking too much on the road and acting belligerently while under the influence of alcohol.

Although there were rumors in August 2019 suggesting that Amore and Cass were in talks to return to WWE despite the circumstances that led to their exits, Triple H shot them down soon after, stressing that the promotion had “absolutely zero interest” in bringing them back.