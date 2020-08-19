Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Curves & Abs In A Skintight Outfit For Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony flaunted her insanely ripped physique in a spicy photo for her latest Instagram upload. For the snap, she took a post-gym selfie where she posed in a skintight outfit that accentuated her curves.

The Irish beauty has amassed a huge online following thanks to her workout tips, and in this post she showed off her body after working out. She looked stunning while taking a picture in an ensemble that outlined her chiseled figure.

O’Mahony photographed herself in the entrance way of her home with the door open to let some additional light in. She stood in front of a large mirror to capture a full-body shot. There were white closet doors behind her which helped make her curves standout. Her long dark hair was parted and worn straight down her back and over her left shoulder. O’Mahony held the phone in her left hand, while her right hand rested by her side. She stared into the screen while snapping the pic, and partially obscured her gorgeous face with the phone.

The 22-year-old rocked a purple-colored “seamless” outfit from Alphalete. O’Mahony’s top was cropped with short sleeves, and it hugged onto her chest which embellished the social media influencer’s assets. She had on matching high-waist bike shorts that tightly wrapped around her legs. Fans could clearly see her sculpted thighs, and chiseled midsection, as her tanned skin popped against the light backdrop.

For the caption, the popular YouTuber mentioned feeling exhausted after “leg day” and said she planned to relax. O’Mahony tagged the fitness brand, and added several hashtags including “#legday” and “#health” before uploading the photo on Tuesday.

Many of the model’s 674,000 Instagram followers took notice of the eye-catching selfie, and more than 14,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button. O’Mahony had nearly 100 comments in 12 hours. Fitness model Courtney Black left heart-eye emoji in the comment section, and the replies were flooded with those. Fans fawned over O’Mahony’s ridiculously toned physique, and many commented on how flattering this color was on her.

“Most PERFECT girl EVER,” one excited fan wrote.

“Girl [you’re] honestly KILLING it,” a follower replied.

“This colour is unreal on you!” an Instagram user commented.

“Lookin leaaannnn,” one fan wrote while adding a fire emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month O’Mahony looked scintillating in a sexy gym selfie. She sported a tight-fitting white top and turquoise shorts for that pic while giving a view of her curvy backside. That post earned nearly 16,000 likes.