Pink Flaunts Her ‘Thunder Thighs’ While Riding A Wave

The singer revealed that she was putting her powerful limbs to good use.

“Raise Your Glass” singer Pink toasted the size of her thighs in her latest Instagram update. On Tuesday, August 18, the mother of two shared a photo with her followers that found her putting on an impressive athletic display as she rode a wave.

In her post’s caption, Pink, 40, described the upper part of her powerful legs as “thunder thighs,” and she joked that God made them the way that they are because he knew that she’d put them to good use. She was photographed doing just that by balancing on a wakesurf board and riding the wake produced by an unseen boat.

The “So What” songstress was wakesurfing just below the peak of a wave of considerable size. There was churning white water behind her and ahead of her. Her board and her body were angled slightly sideways on the wave. She had her knees bent and was leaning forward to maintain her balance as she held one arm up in front her. Pink appeared to be looking down at the rapidly moving water, and the expression on her face was one of exhilaration and concentration.

Pink rocked a black bathing suit and a matching life vest. Her pixie cut appeared to be dyed pink. Her flawless skin looked slightly sun-kissed, and it had a healthy glow. A few of her tattoos were visible, including the serpentine dragon on her left thigh. During an interview with The Independent, she revealed that it took seven hours to ink the piece on her skin, and she endured the painful process because she believes that dragons are good luck.

Pink’s photo was snapped on a lake with a scenic view of mountains, dense vegetation, and a tall bluff topped with trees. The sky was clear and blue, and the sun was shining down on her as she performed her stunt.

In the caption of her post, Pink made it clear that her goal is to be “strong,” not to look a certain way. She also joked that somebody needs to sponsor her, and the reaction to her photo proved that she’s already a wakeboarding star. The image amassed upwards of 440,000 likes over the span of a few hours, along with more than 6,000 comments.

“Look at that gorgeous body though,” read one remark.

“Not thunder thighs but a beautiful strong body!” another fan gushed.

“I remember them strong legs crushing 100 miles to feed hungry kids… skills are multiplying,” wrote chef Jason Roberts.

“Is there ANYTHING you can’t do?” said stylist Karla Welch.

Pink often amazes her fans by showing off her incredible athleticism. They love the difficult aerial routines that she performs during her concerts, but sometimes she also makes waves by demonstrating her strength on the ground. In an Instagram video, she impressed her followers by doing yoga with her son, 3-year-old Jameson Hart, on her back.